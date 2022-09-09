Premier League Announces Decision On This Weekend's Matches Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Queen Elizabeth II waves during a walk about around Windsor on her 90th Birthday on April 21, 2016 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Following the passing of England's Queen Elizabeth II, the Premier League had to scramble to make a decision on whether to play their full slate of games this weekend.

According to ESPN soccer insider James Olley, the Premier League has suspended all fixtures for the coming weekend. Per the report, a league shareholders meeting took place earlier today and the executive decision was made in a show of respect for the Royal Family.

"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the league said in a statement. "To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game."

It was not an official vote to postpone the games though. Per the report, it was an agreement between the executive members of all 20 Premier League clubs. This means that they can choose to resume play at their own discretion.

The Premier League isn't the only major English soccer league suspending activities this weekend either. The entire English Football League along with the Women's Super League have also postponed this round of fixtures.

As for when this mourning period will end, it is expected to be around 10 days. That might overlap with next week's round of games as well.

But for English soccer players and fans, there are some things more important than the game right now.