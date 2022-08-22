President Biden Administration Reacts To Dennis Rodman's Plan

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Dennis Rodman Visits The FOX Business Network at FOX Studios on December 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

The Biden Administration has made it clear they don't appreciate Dennis Rodman's plan to travel to Russia to attempt to free Brittney Griner.

A report from Rolling Stone said the administration did not give Rodman "permission" to go to Russia and interfere in the negotiation process, and now State Department spokesperson Ned Price has told reporters on the record that the Biden admin is wary of Rodman's presence complicating an already tense situation.

“We put forward a substantial proposal to Russia to seek the freedom of Paul Whelan or Brittney Griner,” Price said on Monday, via The Hill. "We believe that anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder those release efforts."

Let's see if Rodman actually winds up making the trip after all.

Griner, an WNBA star who was playing overseas in Russia during the offseason, was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after she was found to have cannabis oil in her possession.

Griner has been detained ever since, and was recently sentenced to nine years in prison. United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed last month that the administration had offered a deal to Russia in exchange for Griner and Whelan's freedom.