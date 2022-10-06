President Biden Announces Big Decision Amid Brittney Griner Situation

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 23: President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony celebrating the 2020 WNBA Seattle Storm championship at the White House on August 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images) Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

One of the biggest criticisms of President Joe Biden's involvement in the Brittney Griner situation is a lack of action being taken when it comes to justice for non-violent drug offenders in the United States.

Countless people have pointed out the hypocrisy of helping Griner out of her situation in Russia while people continue to to sit in American jails on similar marijuana charges.

On Thursday, Biden released a public statement indicating his long-awaited action in support of stateside marijuana offenders.

The president plans to pardon all prior offenses of simple marijuana possession.

"As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach. Allow me to lay them out," Biden wrote on Twitter.

"I’m pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My pardon will remove this burden."

Biden also called on governors to pardon simple marijuana possession offenders at the state level, and pushed to reclassify marijuana to a lower-level offense.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport for possession of less than one gram of cannabis oil back in February. She was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug smuggling charges.

The Biden administration has classified her arrest as "wrongful" and has made several public efforts to bring the WNBA star home.