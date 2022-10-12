President Biden Has Disappointing Update On Brittney Griner

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 23: President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony celebrating the 2020 WNBA Seattle Storm championship at the White House on August 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images) Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

President Joe Biden was asked this week about potentially meeting with Vladimir Putin to discuss Brittney Griner's release. His response to that question was telling.

"Not with Putin," Biden said when asked if there's any movement on this front.

Obviously, this is not what Griner wants to hear. She has been in Russia since February due to a drug-related incident.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States sent a "serious" proposal to Russia back in July. Apparently, Russia didn't respond to that offer.

"We want Russia to take this offer that we have put on the table—a substantial offer as you've heard us say many times—seriously," Jean-Pierre said, via Newsweek. "Or they can make a serious counteroffer, but they need to make a serious counteroffer."

Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Her lawyer, Alexandr Boykov, provided an unfortunate update on her.

"She is not yet absolutely convinced that America will be able to take her home," Boykov said.

It's hard to be confident when the United States and Russia can't work together on a potential prisoner swap.