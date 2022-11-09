President Biden Has Message For Russia About Brittney Griner

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 23: President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony celebrating the 2020 WNBA Seattle Storm championship at the White House on August 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images) Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

It has been heavily reported that negotiations for a prisoner swap involving Brittney Griner wouldn't ramp up until after the midterm elections come to an end.

With the midterm election results coming in this Wednesday, President Joe Biden has shared his hopes for Griner.

Biden wants Russian President Vladimir Putin to be "more willing" to discuss a prisoner exchange.

"My hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange," Biden said.

Last week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that U.S. Embassy officials in Moscow met with Griner.

A few days later, it was announced that Griner is being transferred to a Russian penal colony. That's concerning considering penal colonies are known for their brutal conditions.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February. She was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Time will tell if the United States can successfully negotiate Griner's release from Russia.