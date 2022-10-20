President Biden Not Expected To Attend Major College Basketball Game

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 23: President Joe Biden speaks during a ceremony celebrating the 2020 WNBA Seattle Storm championship at the White House on August 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images) Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

Michigan State is expected to play Gonzaga on Nov. 11 in a very special location.

The two schools are set to play on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the 2022 Armed Forces Classic.

A lot of pundits have speculated about President Joe Biden showing up for the game but Spartans head coach Tom Izzo said that right now he doesn't expect him to make an appearance.

He could still make his way out to San Diego for that game, especially since it's still three weeks out. After all, plans change all the time.

Gonzaga is currently the No. 2 team in the preseason AP top 25 poll, while Michigan State is still in the receiving votes section.

The game will be televised by ESPN, though a tip-off time has yet to be announced.