President Biden Reacts To Death Of Legendary NFL Star

Hall of Fame running back and Steelers legend Franco Harris passed away this week. He was 72.

Harris was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990. He finished his career with 12,120 rushing yards, nine Pro Bowl appearances and four Super Bowl championships.

On Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden released a heartfelt statement on Harris' passing.

"I know there will also be countless families like mine that will remember him for all that he did to lift our spirits when we needed it – in the quietest, personal, and American of ways," Biden said, via Nick Farabaugh.

Biden also posted a tweet about Harris.

"Franco Harris is known for the glory he brought to football," he wrote. "But I knew him for his character and compassion – someone who spent time with my boys after we lost my first wife and infant daughter. May God bless Franco Harris, a dear friend of 50 years and a great American."

Countless people have raved about Harris' personality over the past few hours, including former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

"I had so much fun messing with him on his blocking and catching. He was a great teammate. He was a vocal guy on the sidelines," Bradshaw said. "He was such a good man. Always smiling. A humble giant."

The Steelers were going to retire Harris' jersey number this weekend. It was going to be part of a special tribute for the "Immaculate Reception."

The football world will never forget Harris' contributions on and off the field.