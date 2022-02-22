On Tuesday, the U.S. women’s soccer team notched a major victory in a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation in a lawsuit over unequal pay. It’s a significant achievement in the world of women’s sports, and one that is currently being celebrated by U.S. President Joe Biden.

“This is a long overdue victory in the fight for equal pay,” Biden tweeted. “I’m proud of the @USWNT for never giving up — on and off the field. Now, let’s close the pay gap in every industry.”

Biden’s message will no doubt be shared for years to come. It’s a memorable day regarding women’s sports and unequal pay.

“We are pleased to announced that, contingent on the negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement, we will have resolved our longstanding dispute over equal pay and proudly stand together in a shared commitment to advancing equality in soccer,” U.S. Soccer announced in a statement.

“Getting to this day has not been easy. The U.S. Women’s National Team player have achieved unprecedented success while working to achieve equal pay for themselves and future athletes.

“Today, we recognized the legacy of the past USWMT leaders who helped to make this day possible, as well as all of the women and girls who will follow. Together, we dedicate this moment to them.

“We look forward to continuing to work together to grow women’s soccer and advance opportunities for young girls and women in the United State and across the globe.”

Female athletes won’t soon forget Tuesday’s memorable news. Neither will President Biden.