President Biden Reportedly Not Happy With Donald Trump Sports Device

In a forthcoming book, President Joe Biden allegedly made his feelings for former President Donald Trump very clear.

In “The Fight of His Life,” which is released later this month, author Chris Whipple wrote that Biden “would let loose” on the “former guy” when he would give tours of the White House.

One of the objects of his frustration was a golf simulator room Trump set up during his presidency.

From the New York Post:

Biden unleashed his ire on an upstairs room where Trump had installed a big-screen TV and a golf simulator that allowed him to practice his swing to the virtual backdrop of famous courses. “‘What a f—king a–hole,’ Biden said, showing the contraption to a guest,” Whipple writes. Biden also demanded the banishment of the Resolute Desk from the Oval Office — merely because Trump had used it.

Trump's proclivity for golf is nothing new, but the fact that it angered Biden so much is.

