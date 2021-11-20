President Biden Sends Message To Washington Spirit After NWSL Title Win

The Washington Spirit got a massive shoutout after they won the National Women’s Soccer League Championship.

President Joe Biden congratulated the team on Twitter they won their first-ever championship.

Congratulations to the Washington Spirit on winning your first-ever NWSL championship. Despite a year with no shortage of challenges, you’ve made the District and your country very proud. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 20, 2021

The Spirit won this championship while having to overcome a pair of forfeited games due to COVID-19, plus the firing of head coach Richie Burke.

Burke was fired in September for violating the league’s anti-harassment policy and was succeeded by interim coach Kris Ward. With this championship, it’s hard to believe that Ward won’t be back behind the bench next season.

Kelley O’Hara scored in the 97th minute to put the Spirit up 2-1, which ended up being the game-winner over the Chicago Red Stars. This was O’Hara’s first goal of the season and it couldn’t have been in a bigger moment.

Before playing for the Spirit, O’Hara was a defender for the U.S. national team that won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019.

This was the second time that Chicago came within a game of winning it all. The Red Stars were up 1-0 going into the second half until Andi Sullivan tied the game in the 67th minute.

After that, O’Hara was able to make the magic happen for Washington.

The game was played at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville in front of 10,360 people.