President Biden To Reportedly Take Step With Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 8: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 8, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison after she was found with cannabis oil in a Russian airport.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February. Over the past few months, the United States has reportedly been speaking with Russia about getting Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan home.

According to a new report, President Joe Biden will reportedly take an important step. Biden will reportedly meet with the families of both parties.

Here's more from ESPN:

The separate meetings are to be the first in-person encounter between Biden and the families and are taking place amid sustained but so far unsuccessful efforts by the administration to secure the Americans' release. The administration said in July that it had made a "substantial proposal" to get them home, but despite plans for the White House meetings, there is no sign that a breakthrough is imminent. Biden plans to speak at the White House with Griner's wife, Cherelle, and with the player's agent in one meeting and with Whelan's sister, Elizabeth, in the other.

The United States and Russia have talked about a potential prisoner exchange.

It was previously confirmed the U.S. had offered to release Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms dealer now imprisoned in the U.S.