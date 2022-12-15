Look: President Biden Watched Major Sporting Event Today

BURLINGTON, IA - AUGUST 07: Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks about White Nationalism during a campaign press conference on August 7, 2019 in Burlington, Iowa. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

Just like many others this Wednesday afternoon, President Biden watched the World Cup semifinal between France and Morocco.

Biden watched this match at the White House alongside Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and other leaders at the Africa Leaders Summit.

Morocco's incredible run came to an end this Wednesday, losing 2-0 to the defending champions.

France received goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal Kolo Muani. That's all it took to get past Morocco.

Here's a video of Biden watching the match:

Morocco was an underdog throughout this World Cup, defeating Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

France, meanwhile, has the chance to become the first country to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962.

Argentina and France will square off this Sunday at 10 a.m. ET.