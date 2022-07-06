President Joe Biden Read Brittney Griner's Letter: Fans React

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, WNBA star Brittney Griner sent a letter to President Biden and the White House.

Griner has been in Russian custody for several months, stemming from her arrest at an airport. The WNBA star allegedly had hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack at the time.

"As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I'm terrified I might be here forever," Griner wrote. She also asked Biden to not "forget about me and the other American Detainees."

According to the latest report from the White House, Biden has not forgotten about her. White House officials say the president has read the letter, but didn't offer much more than that.

Here's more, via ESPN:

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked repeatedly about Griner on Tuesday during the regular briefing. She said Biden read the letter, but she did not detail his reaction. "This is very personal to him." Jean-Pierre did not say whether there were plans for Biden to speak with Griner's family but did say that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken both spoke to Griner's wife recently. "We are going to use every tool we possibly can to make that happen," Jean-Pierre said.

Griner is reportedly likely to be found guilty by Russian courts.

Fewer than 1-percent of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted, according to the report from ESPN.