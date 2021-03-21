Here’s What President Obama’s Bracket Looks Like So Far

The Spun

We’re officially one round into the 2021 NCAA Tournament and it’s been a pretty chaotic first couple of days.

The first round was a historic one, with a record-setting amount of double-digit seeds reaching the Round of 32. Rutgers (10), Maryland (10), UCLA (11), Syracuse (11), Oregon State (12), North Texas (13), Ohio (13), Abilene Christian (14) and Oral Roberts (15) all won their first round games. This is the highest amount of double-digit seeds to reach the second round since the tournament expanded in 1985.

How’s your bracket doing?

The bracket of former United States president Barack Obama is still in OK shape. The 44th president of the United States still has his Final Four in tact, as he picked all four No. 1 seeds (Illinois is in major trouble at the moment), though.

President Obama has lost two of his Elite Eight teams, though, as he had both Texas and Ohio State going far. The Longhorns were upset by Abilene Christian, while the Buckeyes fell to Oral Roberts.

The former U.S president did get some nice upset picks right, as he had No. 13 Ohio upsetting No. 4 seed Virginia. Here’s his full bracket:

The former U.S. president got 21 of 32 first round games correct.

The second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament is currently underway.


