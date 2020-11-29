President Trump Had 2-Word Message For The NFL On Thanksgiving

President Trump hasn’t spent much time interacting with the sports world on social media as of late, but that changed on Thanksgiving.

Like everyone else, the president of the United States watched some football on the American holiday. He was tuned into the Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans game early in the afternoon.

Houston and Detroit had a couple of players kneeling for the national anthem before that game. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was among the players who kneeled. This is nothing new for Stafford, who’s kneeled for the national anthem before.

This time, though, it caught the president’s eye. President Trump tweeted out a two-word message for the National Football League in the wake of the players kneeling.

“No thanks!” he wrote.

President Trump has been in strong opposition to any kneeling during the national anthem.

Stafford, meanwhile, explained why he did it earlier this year.

“Just felt like it was the right thing at the right time,” Stafford said in September via MLive. “Obviously it’s been an amazing offseason just for our team, for a lot of people, something where there’s been great opportunity for growth and learning and understanding, and just felt like it was the right thing for me.”