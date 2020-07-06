President Trump Blasts NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace

President Trump has weighed in on NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

Wallace, the sport’s only Black driver at the top level, had a noose found in his garage stall at Talladega last month. The noose was not found by Wallace, but rather a member of his team, who reported it. The FBI investigated the incident and determined that the noose had been in the garage stall since late 2019 and was not directed at Wallace.

NASCAR released a photo of the noose, which was apparently acting as a garage pull. Wallace made it clear that, garage pull or not, it was a noose. The photo certainly seemed to back that claim up.

Trump has finally weighed in on the situation and, unsurprisingly, he’s taken a shot at Wallace.

“Has Bubba Wallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!” Trump tweeted on Monday morning.

Wallace finished in ninth place in Sunday’s Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400. Kevin Harvick won Sunday’s race following a crash by Denny Hamlin.

NASCAR has backed Wallace throughout everything. The sport banned the Confederate flag from all events and races after Wallace called for action earlier this year.

While some fans did not appreciate the move, NASCAR was largely praised for its decision. However, it does not appear that President Trump is OK with it.