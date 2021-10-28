Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s President Trump News

Donald Trump made some notable sporting event appearances during his time as the President of the United States, attending the College Football Playoff national championship game and the World Series, among other contests.

This weekend, President Trump will reportedly make one of his first big public appearances since leaving office.

According to multiple reports, Trump will be in attendance for Game 4 of the World Series in Atlanta, when the Braves host the Astros.

Atlanta has a 1-0 lead on Houston in the World Series. Game 2 is taking place on Wednesday evening.

Donald Trump to attend Game 4 of World Series in Atlanta https://t.co/rpMkPzK0GM — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 27, 2021

It will be an interesting spectacle, that is for sure.

A number of Braves fans were upset earlier this year, when Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta to Colorado, due to Georgia voting laws.

President Trump was highly critical of that decision.

“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats… Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!”

While Trump called for a boycott of baseball over the summer, he will reportedly attend the sport’s biggest event this weekend.

A source close to former President Trump confirms to @CBSNews @adam_brew that he will be in Atlanta for Game 4 of the World Series. — Fin Gómez (@finnygo) October 27, 2021

The Hill has confirmed the news, as well:

The appearance at the game between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves will mark a rare appearance for Trump, who is not often seen in public outside his signature rallies. The visit to Atlanta comes after the city was passed over by Major League Baseball to host the All-Star Game over the summer following the state government’s enactment of tight voting restrictions, which drew a wave of backlash from Democrats and businesses.

President Trump last attended the World Series in 2019, when the Washington Nationals hosted the Houston Astros.

The now-former President of the United States was booed by fans in attendance.

President Donald Trump was just introduced at Nationals Park during Game 5 of the World Series. Lots of boos. pic.twitter.com/xSvZJcTpYH — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) October 28, 2019

The crowd in Atlanta will likely be more favorable to the former president.

Game 4 of the World Series is set for Saturday night at 8:09 p.m. E.T. It’ll air on FOX.