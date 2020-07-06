This past weekend, both the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians announced that they were looking into changing their team names. It won’t surprise you to hear that President Trump has an opinion on the matter.

Trump, who earlier in the day went after NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, took to Twitter this afternoon to suggest that both the Redskins and Indians’ team names represent strength, not weakness. He also took a shot at Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has claimed in the past that she has Native American heritage.

Trump’s position should not surprise anyone. He’s been rallying against cancel culture and political correctness for years now. He’s also playing to his base, which largely does not support either team changing its name.

That said, at this point, it’s hard to see either franchise reversing course. Washington has been criticized for years for retaining the Redskins name, and late last week, a number of sponsors, including FedEx, Pepsi and Nike, all called on owner Daniel Snyder to make a change. Cleveland hasn’t faced quite the same level of scrutiny, but it looks like ownership is trying to get ahead of the curve before sponsors start pulling out.

They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct. Indians, like Elizabeth Warren, must be very angry right now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

As for what these teams will change their names to – there are a few options for Washington. Cleveland could be headed towards the Spiders.

Oddly enough, Trump tweeted about Obama weighing in on Washington’s team name back in 2013.

President should not be telling the Washington Redskins to change their name-our country has far bigger problems! FOCUS on them,not nonsense — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2013

It’ll be interesting to see what both franchises do – and how their fan bases react. We know where Trump stands.