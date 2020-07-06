The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

President Trump Weighs In On Redskins, Indians Potentially Changing Their Names

president trump speaks at an eventBURNSVILLE, MN - APRIL 15: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a roundtable on the economy and tax reform at Nuss Trucking and Equipment on April 15, 2019 in Burnsville, Minnesota. At the special Tax Day roundtable Trump gave a defense of his 2017 tax cuts.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

This past weekend, both the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians announced that they were looking into changing their team names. It won’t surprise you to hear that President Trump has an opinion on the matter.

Trump, who earlier in the day went after NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, took to Twitter this afternoon to suggest that both the Redskins and Indians’ team names represent strength, not weakness. He also took a shot at Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has claimed in the past that she has Native American heritage.

Trump’s position should not surprise anyone. He’s been rallying against cancel culture and political correctness for years now. He’s also playing to his base, which largely does not support either team changing its name.

That said, at this point, it’s hard to see either franchise reversing course. Washington has been criticized for years for retaining the Redskins name, and late last week, a number of sponsors, including FedEx, Pepsi and Nike, all called on owner Daniel Snyder to make a change. Cleveland hasn’t faced quite the same level of scrutiny, but it looks like ownership is trying to get ahead of the curve before sponsors start pulling out.

As for what these teams will change their names to – there are a few options for Washington. Cleveland could be headed towards the Spiders.

Oddly enough, Trump tweeted about Obama weighing in on Washington’s team name back in 2013.

It’ll be interesting to see what both franchises do – and how their fan bases react. We know where Trump stands.


About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]