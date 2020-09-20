President Trump Sends Another Warning To The NFL’s Players

President Trump has weighed in on the NFL’s Week 1 television ratings and, unsurprisingly, he’s brought the national anthem kneeling into the discussion.

The NFL’s Week 1 television ratings were down in many markets compared to Week 1 of 2019. Some games were up – this week’s Thursday Night Football game was up, for instance – but some of the primetime games, including Sunday Night Football, were down.

Of course, there are plenty of factors at play when it comes to the NFL’s television ratings – and compared to the rest of the programs on TV, the NFL still dominates.

However, President Trump believes the ratings are down due to the national anthem displays. And he believes the ratings will continue to fall if the players don’t stop kneeling.

“People want respect for our Anthem and our Flag. Ratings will only get worse! Didn’t we go through this once before?” President Trump tweeted.

President Trump said something similar back in August.

“We’re trying to help the NFL. As long as they stand for our national anthem, as long as they honor our flag and our country—if they start kneeling I’m not going to be helping them much. They might come back but I won’t be watching. Neither will a lot of other people,” Trump said.

It will be interesting to see what the NFL’s Week 2 ratings are like. There was less hype surrounding Week 1 than usual with the lack of a preseason.