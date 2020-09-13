President Trump Sent A Warning To The NFL Before Week 1

The 2020 NFL regular season is set to get fully underway today.

Week 1 officially kicked off on Thursday night, when the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Houston Texans. The Chiefs won that game, 34-20, to open their Super Bowl defending season at 1-0.

Before the game, the Texans stayed in the locker room for the national anthem. Most of the Chiefs players stood for the anthem, though there were some who kneeled.

We will likely see more kneeling today, as Week 1 gets fully underway. There is a full slate of games beginning at 1 p.m. E.T. Some NFL teams have already announced their plans for the anthem.

President Trump sent a warning to the NFL regarding the national anthem earlier this summer. He does not want to see kneeling.

“We’re trying to help the NFL. As long as they stand for our national anthem, as long as they honor our flag and our country—if they start kneeling I’m not going to be helping them much. They might come back but I won’t be watching. Neither will a lot of other people,” President Trump said in August.

While President Trump might feel that way, it’s clear the NFL doesn’t care. The league is in support of players having the right to kneel for the national anthem if they want to.

NFL games are set to begin at 1 p.m. E.T. today.

Week 1 is highlighted by Patriots-Dolphins, Saints-Bucs and Rams-Cowboys, among other games.