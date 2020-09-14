President Trump Uses 1 Word To Describe Football Right Now

President Trump sent a bit of a warning to the NFL before teams kicked off in Week 1.

“We’re trying to help the NFL. As long as they stand for our national anthem, as long as they honor our flag and our country—if they start kneeling I’m not going to be helping them much. They might come back but I won’t be watching. Neither will a lot of other people,” the president of the United States said in August.

The NFL kicked off last week and did not appear to care about President Trump’s warning. Several teams had national anthem displays, either kneeling for the anthem or staying in the locker room while it played.

Sunday night, President Trump took a shot at the NFL – not for the national anthem, but for the sport in general.

He says football is “boring.”

“Football’s boring as hell,” President Trump said Sunday night, via USA Today. “It’s just not the same, right?”

President Trump: "Football's boring as hell." pic.twitter.com/z73HoKp4s9 — The Hill (@thehill) September 14, 2020

NFL quality of play was probably a little down in Week 1 coming off no preseason games, but there was still some major excitement during the opening weekend.

We will certainly still be watching football as the season progresses and the quality of play is sure to improve moving forward.