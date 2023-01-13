'Pretty Clear Indication' Who NFL MVP Will Be This Season

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals hugs Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

It appears the MVP race is unofficially over. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has received 49 of 50 first-team All-Pro votes.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero believes this a "pretty clear indication" that Mahomes will be named the MVP of the league later this year.

Despite losing Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in the offseason, Mahomes finished the regular season with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns.

Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen have all been mentioned as potential MVP candidates. None of them were able to catch up to Mahomes in passing yards and touchdown passes.

This would be Mahomes' second MVP award since entering the league in 2017. He last claimed the hardware in 2018.

While adding another MVP to Mahomes' résumé would help his legacy, the star quarterback is most likely focused on winning a second Super Bowl.

The Chiefs will play the lowest remaining seed in the AFC next weekend.