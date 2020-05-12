Raiders Are Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Cornerback

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly adding a former first-round NFL Draft pick to their secondary ahead of the 2020 season.

Las Vegas has reportedly agreed to terms on a free agent contract with cornerback Prince Amukamara, according to NFL Network insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Amukamara, 30, has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears. He played in Chicago from 2017-19, previously playing for the Jaguars in 2016 and the Giants from 2011-15.

The former Nebraska Cornhuskers star was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He was an All-American cornerback in 2010 and the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Now, Amukamara will head to Las Vegas for his 10th NFL season. This brings Amukamara a little closer to home, as he went to high school in Arizona.

The #Raiders have agreed to terms with free-agent CB Prince Amukamara, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The former first-round pick heads to Vegas for his 10th NFL season. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 12, 2020

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport added that the Raiders had been searching for a veteran presence at the cornerback position. Amukamara will certainly bring that to the Las Vegas secondary.

The veteran presence the #Raiders have been searching for at corner. https://t.co/159C4QqNQr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2020

Amukamara was a Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants. He’s been a part of multiple playoff teams. Amukamara has 477 career tackles with 10 interceptions and 80 passes defended.

The Raiders are set to begin their Las Vegas era this fall. Jon Gruden’s team is coming off a respectable 7-9 season in 2019, but they have playoff hopes heading into the 2020 season.

Perhaps Amukamara will help them achieve that postseason goal.