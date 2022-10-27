Principal Announces Decision On Kanye West's High School

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kanye West looks on as he watches as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Donda Academy is shutting down for the remainder of the school year in the wake of the recent anti-semitic comments from its founder, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Ye himself made the decision, according to an email from academy principal Jason Angell acquired by ESPN.

The school plans on reopening in 2023.

"Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner," Angell wrote. "We intend to begin afresh in September of 2023."

This is the most recent of many fallouts caused by Ye's recent anti-semitic speech. The artist has been dropped by Adidas and several other brand partners. NFL star Aaron Donald and NBA star Jaylen Brown have pulled out of the Donda Sports agency.

The Donda Academy boys' basketball program has seen three invitations to prominent basketball showcases rescinded. Donda's star player, Kentucky commit Robert Dillingham, is the No. 8-ranked recruit in the nation.