Prison Sentence Announced For 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 29: Jerry Harris attends the Build Series to discuss "Cheer" at Build Studio on January 29, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images) Jim Spellman/Getty Images

A prison sentence has officially been announced for "Cheer" star Jerry Harris.

Harris, one of the stars of the Netflix cheerleading docuseries, has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for sex crimes.

The star of the Netflix documentary was sentenced for "soliciting sex from minors and pressuring young boys to send him nude photos and videos, according to an attorney for two of the boys Harris abused," per USA TODAY.

Harris, 22, had pleaded guilty to two charges and reportedly admitted to similar conduct with other minors.

Harris was arrested in 2020. His lawyers had been arguing for a lighter sentence, referencing a tough childhood.

However, Harris got 12 years.

"Harris used his celebrity and wealth to continue his exploitation of children, expanding the tools available to him to manipulate them into gratifying his seemingly insatiable sexual desires," Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Guzman wrote.