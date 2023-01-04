Prison Sentence Announced For Mastermind Of College Admissions Scandal

William "Rick" Singer, ringleader of the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, was reportedly sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old pled guilty to several counts of racketeering and money laundering in 2019 after cooperating with authorities and wearing a wire. The operation involved bribery, entrance exam cheating, and other false claims to get students into schools as "elite recruited athletes."

Prosecutors had reportedly sought a steeper sentence but will settle for 42 months in prison with an additional three years of supervised release.

More than 50 people have been convicted in the case so far, including Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Laughlin.

According to court documents, Singer made more than $25 million from clients, using approximately $15 million for his own gain while using another seven for various bribes.

Singer blamed the scandal on his "win at all costs" mindset. Writing in a letter to the court: