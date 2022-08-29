Prison Sentenced Announced For Man In Tom Brady Ring Scandal

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass in the second quarter against Tanoh Kpassagnon #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs during their game at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A man accused of posing as a New England Patriots player to swindle his way into obtaining and selling Tom Brady Super Bowl rings will reportedly do prison time.

According to TMZ Sports, 25-year-old Scott Spina will serve three years in prison almost a year after pleading guilty to five charges.

Spina was accused of getting his hands on a Super Bowl LI ring by defrauding a member of the 2016 Patriots with a bad check. Officials say Spina flipped the ring for $63,000.

After that, he reportedly was able to obtain even more rings, which he tried to engrave with the name "Brady."

"Spina then called the Ring Company, fraudulently identified himself as [the former player], and started ordering three family and friend Super Bowl LI rings with the name 'Brady' engraved on each one, which he falsely represented were gifts for the baby of quarterback Tom Brady," officials said in court documents. "The rings were at no time authorized by Tom Brady. Defendant Spina intended to obtain the three rings by fraud and to sell them at a substantial profit."

Spina ended up selling one of them for $337,000. He'd later confess to the crimes and strike a plea deal to keep him from doing even more serious time.