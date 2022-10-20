'Private Photos' Of College Volleyball Team Leak, Police Investigating

SALEM, VA - APRIL 24: The official game ball sits on the court during a break in the game between Carthage College and Benedictine University during the Division III Men"u2019s Volleyball Championship held at the Salem Civic Center on April 24, 2021 in Salem, Virginia. (Photo by Keith Lucas/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Keith Lucas/NCAA Photos/Getty Images

The police are investigating a serious matter involving the women's volleyball team for Wisconsin.

The Badgers announced that "private photos" were circulating online without the consent of those in them. The student-athletes involved in this situation contacted the UW-Madison Police Department.

With that said, the Badgers have announced that the UWPD is investigating this incident.

"We are aware that private photos and video of UW volleyball student-athletes that were never intended to be shared publicly are being circulated digitally," the school said in a statement. "The unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes' privacy, including potential violations of university policies and criminal statutes."

Wisconsin added, "Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes and we are providing them with the appropriate services and resources."

Per a report, most of the images that were shared online have been taken down.

The UWPD is not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for any wrongdoing in this matter.