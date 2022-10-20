'Private Photos' Of College Volleyball Team Leak, Police Investigating
The police are investigating a serious matter involving the women's volleyball team for Wisconsin.
The Badgers announced that "private photos" were circulating online without the consent of those in them. The student-athletes involved in this situation contacted the UW-Madison Police Department.
With that said, the Badgers have announced that the UWPD is investigating this incident.
"We are aware that private photos and video of UW volleyball student-athletes that were never intended to be shared publicly are being circulated digitally," the school said in a statement. "The unauthorized sharing is a significant and wrongful invasion of the student-athletes' privacy, including potential violations of university policies and criminal statutes."
Wisconsin added, "Our top priority is supporting our student-athletes and we are providing them with the appropriate services and resources."
Per a report, most of the images that were shared online have been taken down.
The UWPD is not investigating the volleyball student-athletes for any wrongdoing in this matter.