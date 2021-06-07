Pro Football Focus Names College Football’s Most ‘Accurate’ QB

The most “accurate” quarterback in college football resides in the Pac-12 heading into the 2021 regular season.

According to Pro Football Focus, the most accurate quarterback in the country heading into the 2021 college football season is USC Trojans starter Kedon Slovis.

Slovis, a 6-foot-2 quarterback out of Arizona, is coming off two impressive seasons in Southern California. He threw for 1,921 yards and 17 touchdowns in the shortened 2020 regular season. As a freshman in 2019, Slovis threw for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The USC quarterback completed 71.9 percent of his passes in 2019 and 67 percent of his passes in 2020.

The most accurate passer returning in college football USC QB Kedon Slovis pic.twitter.com/X7UYN6LPCz — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 7, 2021

Slovis has a lot of hype heading into the 2021 regular season. Some believe he could propel himself toward the top of the 2022 NFL Draft class with a strong junior campaign.

One sportsbook’s betting odds have Slovis at +800 to go No. 1 overall in 2022.

Odds to be the 1st Overall Pick in the 2022 NFL Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE) +250

Spencer Rattler (QB) +300

Sam Howell (QB) +400

Kedon Slovis (QB) +800 Myles Garrett (2017) was the last non-QB to be the first overall pick. Odds via @BetMGM — John Ewing (@johnewing) May 10, 2021

USC is the country’s 26th best team heading into the fall, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. However, a massive season from Slovis could have the Trojans contending at the top of the Pac-12.

The Southern California program is scheduled to open the year on Saturday, Sept. 4 against the San Jose State Spartans.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. E.T. on the Pac-12 Network.