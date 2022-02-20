Pro Football Focus Names NFL’s Most Improved Player

At age 28, Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell made his first All-Pro team six seasons into his NFL career. And Pro Football Focus took notice; naming the OLB their most improved player of this season.

Per Packers writer Daire Carragher, De’Vondre Campbell was Pro Football Focus’ most improved player of the 2021 season.” Noting, “He went from a 49.0 grade with the Cardinals to an 86.0 grade with the Packers. What a turnaround.”

Campbell had a huge impact on the Packers’ D after leaving the desert for Green Bay, Wisconsin. In 16 starts this past season, Campbell racked up 146 tackles, six TFLs, six QB Hits, two sacks and two interceptions.

A fourth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016, Campbell was a reliable starter but really popped in 2019 with his first 100+ tackle season.

The Packers defense took a massive step forward in 2021 and De'Vondre Campbell was a HUGE part of that. He must be a top priority heading into the offseason.pic.twitter.com/ZW61ieQVVZ — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) February 15, 2022

After four seasons in Atlanta, the former Minnesota Golden Gopher found himself in the Cardinals 3-4 scheme where he tallied 99 tackles, seven TFLs, and a pair of sacks. Which he turned into a one-year, $2 million deal with the Pack.

Now De’Vondre Campbell is likely headed for a big pay day after being among the NFL’s best veteran bargains in 2021.