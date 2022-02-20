The Spun

Pro Football Focus Names NFL’s Most Improved Player

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay PackersGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: A general view during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

At age 28, Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell made his first All-Pro team six seasons into his NFL career. And Pro Football Focus took notice; naming the OLB their most improved player of this season.

Per Packers writer Daire Carragher, De’Vondre Campbell was Pro Football Focus’ most improved player of the 2021 season.” Noting, “He went from a 49.0 grade with the Cardinals to an 86.0 grade with the Packers. What a turnaround.”

Campbell had a huge impact on the Packers’ D after leaving the desert for Green Bay, Wisconsin. In 16 starts this past season, Campbell racked up 146 tackles, six TFLs, six QB Hits, two sacks and two interceptions.

A fourth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016, Campbell was a reliable starter but really popped in 2019 with his first 100+ tackle season.

After four seasons in Atlanta, the former Minnesota Golden Gopher found himself in the Cardinals 3-4 scheme where he tallied 99 tackles, seven TFLs, and a pair of sacks. Which he turned into a one-year, $2 million deal with the Pack.

Now De’Vondre Campbell is likely headed for a big pay day after being among the NFL’s best veteran bargains in 2021.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.