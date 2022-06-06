Pro Football Focus Ranks NFL's Worst Head Coach This Year

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 26: Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks to pass against the New York Jets during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on November 26, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Pro Football Focus has revealed who its worst head coach in the NFL is. Unfortunately for the New York Jets, it's Robert Saleh.

In his first season with the Jets, Saleh went 4-13. It was an ugly season, though that may not have been entirely his fault.

Saleh played a rookie quarterback almost all year long. The Jets also dealt with a number of injuries.

"Saleh's Jets did struggle in his first season as a head coach, but injuries and a roster lacking in talent across the board mean that his impact estimate is likely lower than it should be," said Pro Football Focus.

Saleh checks in as the worst coach in the NFL ahead of the 2022 season.

On the flip side, Bill Belichick is Pro Football Focus' best coach in the NFL right now.

"Bill Belichick is the best coach in NFL history," the site said. "Moving on..."

Did Pro Football Focus get it right? Is Saleh the worst and Belichick the best in the NFL right now?