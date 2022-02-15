Pro Football Focus Ranks The NFL’s No. 1 Free Agent

With the NFL offseason officially underway after the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win, Pro Football Focus has ranked the top 200 players expected to enter free agency.

A lot of great players could be hitting the open market, but according to PFF one stands above the rest. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

PFF’s Top-5 Free Agents: 1️⃣ Davante Adams

2️⃣ Terron Armstead

3️⃣ Chris Godwin

4️⃣ Chandler Jones

5️⃣ Von Miller Check out the rest on PFF’s Free Agency Rankings ⬇️https://t.co/EuWTsmUNNn — PFF (@PFF) February 12, 2022

“Adams made it clear he wanted to become the highest-paid player at the wide receiver position, and it’s hard to argue against him deserving that distinction,” Pro Football Focus wrote.

Adding, “Matters become more complicated when you try to determine who is technically the highest-paid wide receiver and what the true annual value of their contracts are. A franchise tag for Adams will be just shy of $20 million, making it less likely given Green Bay’s salary cap challenges ahead — but not impossible to workaround.”

When projecting where Adams could fit best, PFF said: “Davante Adams is an elite No. 1 receiver in any offense in the NFL. He has scheme versatility — able to carve up man or zone coverage — and has shown to be a star in multiple systems.”

Four Packers named in PFF’s top 100 list of upcoming free agents: 1. Davante Adams

27. De’Vondre Campbell

98. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

100. Rasul Douglas — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) February 14, 2022

“Any receiver-needy team would be in the running for his services and he may even try and engineer a package deal with Aaron Rodgers. A reunion with college quarterback Derek Carr in Las Vegas is another obvious connection.”

“Adams is the best receiver in the game and one of the jewels of any free agency class,” Pro Football Focus concluded. “He won’t come cheap, but he is a transformative player.”

At 29-years-old, Davante Adams should have plenty of good years left for whichever team that signs him.