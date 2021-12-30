Pro Football Hall Of Fame Announces 15 Finalists For 2022 Class

The next great group of NFL talent has arrived one step closer to becoming immortalized in Hall-of-Fame glory.

On Thursday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame released the top-15 finalists in the Modern-Era Player category for the Hall’s Class of 2022.

Here is the full list released by the organization:

Jared Allen , Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

Willie Anderson , Offensive Tackle – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

Ronde Barber , Cornerback/Safety – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tony Boselli , Offensive Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)

LeRoy Butler , Safety – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

Devin Hester , Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens

Torry Holt , Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Andre Johnson , Wide Receiver – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

Sam Mills , Linebacker – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers

Richard Seymour , Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

Zach Thomas , Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

DeMarcus Ware , Linebacker/Defensive End – 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-16 Denver Broncos

Reggie Wayne , Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Patrick Willis , Linebacker – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

, Linebacker – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers Bryant Young, Defensive Tackle/Defensive End – 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers

Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, DeMarcus Ware are each in their first year of eligibility. Sam Mills has gone the longest without induction after 20 years of eligibility.

The Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee will meet and consider each of these 15 players during a meeting on Jan. 18, 2022.

The Selection Committee may select up to five of these players to be inducted as part of the 2022 class. Each selection must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent.