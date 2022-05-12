Pro Football Hall of Fame Hires Legendary Player

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 3: The exterior of the Pro Football Hall of Fame prior to the NFL Class of 2013 Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium on Aug. 3, 2013 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame marks the eternal commemoration of the best players in pro football history. But for one NFL legend, it's going to be the office for the foreseeable future.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has hired Cincinnati Bengals legend Anthony Munoz as their chief football relations officer. In his new role, Munoz will be tasked with engaging with business partners, sponsorships and philanthropy for the Hall.

In a statement, Munoz expressed great pride in being hired for the role. He said he's excited to be working with the Hall moving forward.

“I’m excited to step into this role, and I do so with great humility,” Muñoz said in a statement. “The Hall is about the game of football, about people. Everything that's included in the Hall of Fame is why I’m excited to be part of this team.”

Munoz was an 11-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection in 13 NFL seasons. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998.

It would be nice if Anthony Munoz gets some sway on the voting aspect of things. In his February interview with TheSpun, Munoz expressed hope that the Hall of Fame would induct two of his former teammates - quarterback Ken Anderson and cornerback Ken Riley.

"You take (Anderson’s) stats and line them up and compare them to guys who came one and two in a lot of categories over 16 years, four passing titles, MVP, Super Bowl - that’s getting to the point where it’s getting a little frustrating," Munoz told TheSpun.

"Ken Riley - you have the top eight interceptors of all-time - and he’s No. 5 - and he’s the only one not in the Hall of Fame. Played 15-16 years.

"Either one of those guys I could make a case for, and I have. And I continue to be an advocate for those two guys and they should be in the Hall of Fame."

Good luck in the new role!