Pro Football Hall of Fame Honoring 4 Important Former Black Players

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 3: The exterior of the Pro Football Hall of Fame prior to the NFL Class of 2013 Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium on Aug. 3, 2013 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced they will be honoring four special players.

Everyone knows who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball - Jackie Robinson. However, the story of four players who broke the color barrier in the game of football is seldom told.

Those "Forgotten Four" will now be honored with a special award.

From the release:

Those trailblazers – Kenny Washington and Woody Strode, who signed with the National Football League’s Los Angeles Rams; and Hall of Famers BILL WILLIS and MARION MOTLEY, who signed with the Cleveland Browns of the new All-America Football Conference – have been selected to share the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Ralph Hay Pioneer Award.



“The selection of these four men as the Ralph Hay Pioneer Award winners could not be more fitting,” Hall President Jim Porter said. “Individually and collectively, they made one of the most profound cultural shifts in pro football history when they broke pro football’s color barrier, thus ending years of racial segregation. Their pioneering role not only opened the door to opportunity for generations of NFL players to come, but it also changed the game forever.”

Congratulations to the four men and their families!