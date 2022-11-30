Pro Football Hall Of Fame Makes Notable Change

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 3: The exterior of the Pro Football Hall of Fame prior to the NFL Class of 2013 Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium on Aug. 3, 2013 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

For decades the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio has had a number of policies that have been deemed inconsiderate to the legends that have either tried to get in or gotten in. But one controversial policy is finally being changed.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will begin to present Hall of Fame rings to the next of kin for deceased inductees. Previously, only living Hall of Fame members would receive rings.

“The decision to present these rings, quite simply, is the right thing to do,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said, via PFT. “It follows several passionate discussions with friends and family members of deceased Hall of Famers. The Hall looks forward to participating in these additional ring ceremonies and will be announcing more details in the near future.”

Per the report, the sister of Hall of Fame wide receiver Cliff Branch will be among the first beneficiaries of this new policy. She will accept the Hall of Fame ring on Branch's behalf at a halftime ceremony of the Raiders' next home game.

Branch was a longtime finalist for the Hall of Fame after winning three Super Bowls with the Raiders. He passed away in 2019 but was posthumously inducted earlier this year.

Cliff Branch was far from the only player to be posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame though.

It remains to be seen if the Hall of Fame will begin working to get rings out to the families of every Hall of Famer who passed away without receiving one.