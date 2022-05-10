Pro Football Writers Announce 2022 Good Guy Award

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Writers of America selected Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward as the winner of the 2022 Good Guy Award.

Heyward is the 18th player to receive the PFWA's honor, and joins Steelers legend Jerome Bettis as the second Pittsburgh Steeler to ever win.

Bettis actually took home the first ever award in 2005.

Other players in the running for the Good Guy Award were Washington's Terry McLaurin, the Broncos Justin Simmons and former Bengals (now Jets) tight end C.J. Uzomah.

The award is given out to the NFL player whose behavior and professionalism helps writers do their job the most.

Per the PFWA, Cam Heyward never missed a 2021 media session:

... and those on the beat locally in Pittsburgh said he never avoided a tough question as he offered open and honest discussions about everything from on-the-field issues to the impact of the retirement of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He was cited for consistently going above and beyond’' to build an honest rapport with those who cover the team.

According to PFWA member Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, a similar award is handed out just for Pittsburgh players. And had there not been a stipulation put in for no back-to-back winners, Heyward would've won "every award."