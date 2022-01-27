Pro Football Writers Announce NFL Coach Of The Year

The Pro Football Writers of America have awarded Mike Vrabel the Coach of the Year award.
Vrabel beat out several other significant candidates, like Zac Taylor of the Bengals and Matt LaFleur of the Packers.
“Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has been named 2021 NFL Coach of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA),” the Titans announced in a statement.
“Vrabel guided the Titans to a record of 12-5 during the regular season, and his team captured the AFC’s No.1 seed for the first time since the 2008 season. The 12 wins in the regular season were the most for the franchise since 2008, when the Titans finished 13-3.”
Mike Vrabel led the Tennessee Titans to a 12-5 record this past season, earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC in the process.
After getting a first-round bye in the AFC Playoffs, the Titans hosted the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals. Tennessee couldn’t hold off Joe Burrow and Co., falling 19-16. Ryan Tannehill threw three costly interceptions.
Vrabel helped the Titans maneuver a number of obstacles, including a serious injury to Derrick Henry. His award recognition is well deserved.