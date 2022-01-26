The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Pro Football Writers Announce Their 2021 NFL MVP

Aaron Rodgers walks off the field on Saturday night.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he exits the field after losing the NFC Divisional Playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Professional Football Writers of America have announced their MVP for the 2021 NFL season. For the second season in a row, the title is being awarded to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In his 17th NFL season, Rodgers continued to show why he’s considered one of the league’s elite talents. Through 16 starts, he logged 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions en route to a 13-3 record.

This is the fourth PFWA MVP award of Rodgers’ career.

In addition to the announcement of Rodgers as MVP, the PFWA also announced Cooper Kupp as Offensive Player of the Year and T.J. Watt as Defensive Player of the Year.

Through an incredible 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams, Kupp achieved the coveted wide receiver triple crown — leading the NFL in receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16). Watt, a superstar linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, tied the all-time, single-season sack record with 22.5.

Technically, there is no official NFL MVP award. That being said, the league does have an agreement with the Associated Press to present the AP’s major awards at NFL Honors.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.