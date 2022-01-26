Pro Football Writers Announce Their 2021 NFL MVP

The Professional Football Writers of America have announced their MVP for the 2021 NFL season. For the second season in a row, the title is being awarded to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In his 17th NFL season, Rodgers continued to show why he’s considered one of the league’s elite talents. Through 16 starts, he logged 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions en route to a 13-3 record.

This is the fourth PFWA MVP award of Rodgers’ career.

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is the PFWA's 2021 NFL Most Valuable Player. L.A. Rams WR Cooper Kupp is the Offensive Player of the Year, and Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt is the Defensive Player of the Year. — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 26, 2022

In addition to the announcement of Rodgers as MVP, the PFWA also announced Cooper Kupp as Offensive Player of the Year and T.J. Watt as Defensive Player of the Year.

Through an incredible 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams, Kupp achieved the coveted wide receiver triple crown — leading the NFL in receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16). Watt, a superstar linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, tied the all-time, single-season sack record with 22.5.

Technically, there is no official NFL MVP award. That being said, the league does have an agreement with the Associated Press to present the AP’s major awards at NFL Honors.