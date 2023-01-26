Pro Football Writers Name 2022 Executive Of The Year

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman gestures prior to the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Pro Football Writers of America have selected the winner of the 2022 Executive of the Year award.

Philadelphia Eagles Executive Vice President Howie Roseman has won the award.

It's a job well done as he's done a great job building the Eagles to be one of the best teams in the NFL this season. They've won 15 of 18 games and are just one win away from their first Super Bowl appearance since 2019.

He was also the architect behind that team even though they won it all with Nick Foles as their starting quarterback.

Roseman has been with the team since 2000 and was promoted to general manager in 2010. He was then promoted to Executive Vice President after the Eagles won it all over the New England Patriots.

We'll see if he gets another promotion if the Eagles win the Super Bowl this season. They're just two wins away.