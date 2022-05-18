Professional Boxer Dies After Suffering Heart Attack In Ring

(Photo by Harry Engels/Getty Images)

A German professional boxer tragically died after suffering a heart attack in the ring on Saturday, according to reports.

Musa Yamak, 38, was coming out of his corner for a third round of a bout against Hamza Wandera when he collapsed to the floor. Medical personnel immediately rushed to his aid.

Unfortunately, despite their efforts, Yamak was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Turkish-born Yamak, who turned pro in 2017, had posted an 8-0 career record with eight knockouts entering the fight.

Last year, he captured the WBFed International title.

“We lost our compatriot Musa Askan Yamak, a boxer from Alucra, who won European and Asian championships, at a young age after a heart attack,” Turkish official Hasan Turan wrote on Twitter.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Musa's family and friends.