Professional Boxer Reportedly Killed At 28 Monday

The boxing world received some devastating news this week after a boxer was killed on Monday.

According to a report from TMZ, boxer Isiah Jones was shot and killed after a dispute with a family member. Jones was just 28 years old.

His trainer, Roshawn Jones, confirmed the news in a post on Instagram saying, "Isiah, Lost his life yesterday in a tragic event!"

Here's more from TMZ:

Roshawn shared more details surrounding the boxer's death with The Ring ... telling the outlet Isiah was shot in the head after an argument with a family member. Detroit Police Department would not identify the victim, but told us a 28-year-old male was fatally shot by a relative in the 9300 block of Stout street. DPD also tells us no arrests have been made at this time.

Jones turned pro in 2016 and had a pro record of 9-7 (with three knockouts), and an impressive amateur record of 52-2.

Our thoughts are with his family.