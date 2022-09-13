Professional Bull Rider Reportedly Killed On Monday

DENILIQUIN, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 04: A bull being held in a pen before a Bull Riding session at the 2019 Deni Ute Muster on October 04, 2019 in Deniliquin, Australia. The annual Deniliquin Ute Muster is the largest ute muster in Australia, attracting more than 18,000 people to the rural town of Deniliquin together to celebrate all things Australian and the icon of the Ute in a weekend of music, competitions and camping. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)

Professional bull rider Ouncie Allen was shot and killed in Salt Lake City on Monday. He was just 27 years old.

The Salt Lake City Police Department are calling this tragic situation a domestic violence-related homicide.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found a male victim outside of a Salt Lake City apartment with a gunshot wound. They transported the victim to a local hospital.

It was later announced that Allen had passed away.

The police arrested female suspect LaShawn Denise Bagley. She has been charged with murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

"After attending the fair, Allen and Bagley went to a downtown bar where they got into an argument," the Salt Lake City Police Department said, via TMZ. "Allen went to Bagley’s apartment to get his property when shots were fired."

Allen was a top-25 bull rider in the world. He recently won the Tri-State Rodeo event in Iowa.

The CEO of Professional Bull Riders, Sean Gleason, said he's "saddened" by this news.

Allen is survived by his 4-year-old daughter.

Our thoughts are with Allen's family and friends.