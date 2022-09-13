Professional Bull Rider Reportedly Killed On Monday
Professional bull rider Ouncie Allen was shot and killed in Salt Lake City on Monday. He was just 27 years old.
The Salt Lake City Police Department are calling this tragic situation a domestic violence-related homicide.
When the police arrived at the scene, they found a male victim outside of a Salt Lake City apartment with a gunshot wound. They transported the victim to a local hospital.
It was later announced that Allen had passed away.
The police arrested female suspect LaShawn Denise Bagley. She has been charged with murder and felony discharge of a firearm.
"After attending the fair, Allen and Bagley went to a downtown bar where they got into an argument," the Salt Lake City Police Department said, via TMZ. "Allen went to Bagley’s apartment to get his property when shots were fired."
Allen was a top-25 bull rider in the world. He recently won the Tri-State Rodeo event in Iowa.
The CEO of Professional Bull Riders, Sean Gleason, said he's "saddened" by this news.
Allen is survived by his 4-year-old daughter.
Our thoughts are with Allen's family and friends.