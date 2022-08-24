Professional Cyclist Reportedly Died In His Sleep At 37

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos - Velo/Getty Images)

Professional mountain biker Rab Wardell passed away just two days after winning the MTB XC Championships in Scotland.

He was 37 years old.

Wardell's partner, Olympic track cyclist Katie Archibald, revealed that he passed away while they were lying in bed early Tuesday morning.

"He went into cardiac arrest while we were lying in bed. I tried and tried, and the paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn't bring him back," she wrote on Twitter.

"My [heart] stopped with it," she added. "I love him so much and need him here with me. I need him here so badly, but he's gone. I can't describe this pain."

Scottish Cycling released a statement on Wardell's passing as well.

"We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love and support to his family, friends and all those in the cycling community who knew him," the organization wrote. "We ask that you respect Rab’s family’s privacy at this incredibly sad time."

Wardell appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine on Monday night, just before his passing.

Our thoughts are with all those close to Wardell during this difficult time.