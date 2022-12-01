Professional Cyclist Was Killed In Tragic Accident At 51

KEMER, TURKEY - APRIL 28: Kristijan Durasek of Lampre-Merida (L) leads to Davide Rebellin of CCC Sprandi Polkowice (R) 1 km before finish Stage 3 of the 51st Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey 2015, Kemer - Elmali (165 km) on April 28, 2015 in Kemer, Turkey. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images) Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Multiple outlets reported on Wednesday that accomplished cyclist Davide Rebellin passed away in a tragic accident. He was 51 years old.

According to reports, Rebellin was hit by a truck while training on his bike. He was killed at Montebello Vicentino in northern Italy.

Apparently, the drive who struck Rebellin did not stay at the scene. The police are trying to identify the culprit.

Rebellin's career was filled with impressive feats. In 2004 alone, he won the Amstel Gold Race, La Fleche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

There was a major controversy surrounding Rebellin's career, though. That's because he tested positive for a blood-boosting drug in 2008.

The planned presentation of the 2023 Maglia Rosa was postponed due to Rebellin's untimely death.

"I think it is a necessary decision,” Mauro Vegni, the director of the Giro d'Italia, said in a statement. “We cannot now celebrate on a day of mourning. The first guests have already trickled in, but it is impossible to continue this event. This touches us closely. Our thoughts go out to Davide and his family during this terrible time

Our thoughts are with Rebellin's loved ones.