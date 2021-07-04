Professional Golfer Reportedly Killed At Georgia Country Club

A golf professional was reportedly shot and killed at a country club in Georgia earlier this weekend.

According to state authorities, professional golfer Gene Siller was killed at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia.

The Georgia State Golfing Association has confirmed the tragic news.

“All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends,” the Georgia State Golfing Association tweeted on Saturday night.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution had some details on the tragedy:

On arrival, officers located a male, identified as Pinetree Country Club employee Eugene Siller, unresponsive on the green of the 10th hole with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, agency spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner said in an email Sunday evening. Siller was pronounced deceased at the scene. A white Ram 3500 pick-up truck was also located on the green, police said. Upon further investigation, two other deceased males were discovered in the bed of the pickup truck. Both males suffered apparent gunshot wounds. One of the males was identified as Paul Pierson, the registered owner of the Ram 3500. The other male has not yet been identified, Barner said Sunday. The shooting suspect was still at large Sunday, Barner said.

Siller, who was reportedly in his 40s, worked as a member of the Pinetree Country Club staff and had regularly competed in PGA Sectional tournaments.

“Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family,” the Georgia PGA tweeted.

Siller was reportedly a husband and a father of two children.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this tragic time.