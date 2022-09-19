Professional Surfer Reportedly Dead At 24

(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

A professional surfer has reportedly died at the young age of 24.

According to reports, professional surfer Kalani David died after suffering a seizure while surfing.

"24-year-old professional surfer Kalani David died after suffering a massive seizure while surfing in Costa Rica," TMZ Sports reports on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, "he was surfing when he apparently suffered some kind of epileptic seizure and drowned."

The Costa Rica Judicial Investigation Department added that the death is still under investigation.

Our thoughts are with Kalani's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.