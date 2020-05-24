Professional Wrestler, Former TV Star Has Died At 22

A former professional wrestler and Netflix star has tragically passed away at the young age of 22, according to multiple reports.
Hana Kimura, a Japanese professional wrestler and a featured member of Netflix’s hit show, Terrace House, has died.
The pro wrestler’s death was confirmed on Friday by Stardom Wrestling. A short statement was released on the tragic death.
A cause of death has not yet been released. However, NBC News had some details on the days leading up to her tragic passing:
A cause of death was not immediately clear. However, the most recent update on her Instagram story on Friday featured a photo of her with her cat, with a caption that reads “goodbye.”
She had also recently posted a series of troubling tweets, one of which, according to a fan translation, read that she didn’t “want to be a human anymore.”
Kimura made her wrestling debut at Wrestle-1 in 2016. She won the JWP Junior Championship later that year. She joined Stardom in 2019.
Our thoughts are with Hana’s friends and family during this difficult time.