Professional Wrestler, Former TV Star Has Died At 22

A former professional wrestler and Netflix star has tragically passed away at the young age of 22, according to multiple reports.

Hana Kimura, a Japanese professional wrestler and a featured member of Netflix’s hit show, Terrace House, has died.

The pro wrestler’s death was confirmed on Friday by Stardom Wrestling. A short statement was released on the tragic death.

“We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” Stardom Wrestling announced. “Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.”

“We appreciate your support during this difficult time.”