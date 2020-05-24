The Spun

Professional Wrestler, Former TV Star Has Died At 22

A general view of a wrestling match.MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 31: A general view of the WWE Raw Aggression Tour event at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park July 31, 2003 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

A former professional wrestler and Netflix star has tragically passed away at the young age of 22, according to multiple reports.

Hana Kimura, a Japanese professional wrestler and a featured member of Netflix’s hit show, Terrace House, has died.

The pro wrestler’s death was confirmed on Friday by Stardom Wrestling. A short statement was released on the tragic death.

“We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” Stardom Wrestling announced. “Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.”
“We appreciate your support during this difficult time.”
https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1264451095415402496

A cause of death has not yet been released. However, NBC News had some details on the days leading up to her tragic passing:

A cause of death was not immediately clear. However, the most recent update on her Instagram story on Friday featured a photo of her with her cat, with a caption that reads “goodbye.”

She had also recently posted a series of troubling tweets, one of which, according to a fan translation, read that she didn’t “want to be a human anymore.”

Kimura made her wrestling debut at Wrestle-1 in 2016. She won the JWP Junior Championship later that year. She joined Stardom in 2019.

Our thoughts are with Hana’s friends and family during this difficult time.

