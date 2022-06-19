Prominent Athlete Working To Help Brittney Griner Get Freed

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

As the push to get WNBA star Brittney Griner home safely continues, one boxing legend reportedly actively working on getting the Phoenix Mercury center home.

Per TMZ, Roy Jones Jr. who holds both U.S. and Russian citizenship, is working behind the scenes to free Griner from her extended detainment in the foreign country.

Even going as far to say that he would travel to Moscow himself to escort the seven-time All-Star home.

"Would I put my life on the line, take a chance to go to Russia to exchange prisoners? Yes, I would," the Hall of Fame boxer told the outlet. "Because if [Brittney] was my daughter, I would want somebody to do the same thing for me."

Brittney Griner has been locked up in Russia for close to four months now. And according to her agent, she has not even been granted a phone call.

Griner was taken into custody by authorities at an airport for allegedly attempting to bring drugs into the country (hash oil).

The U.S. State department has already classified her situation as a "wrongful detainment" and there's been a nationwide groundswell to make sure Griner returns to America safe and sound.

