Prominent Big 12 Quarterback Reportedly Ruled Out For This Saturday

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks, per college football insider Brett McMurphy.

Sanders has been battling injury issues over the past few weeks. Freshman quarterback Garret Rangel could get the start over head coach Mike Gundy's son, Gunnar Gundy.

Rangel and Gundy split first-team reps in practice this week.

Sanders is still recovering from a nagging shoulder injury. The senior quarterback has suited up for every game this season, logging 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 343 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

The No. 18 Cowboys are 6-2 on the season with some solid wins over top-25 teams, including No. 16 Baylor and No. 20 Texas.

This afternoon's game against Kansas will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET in Lawrence. Stay tuned for an announcement on Oklahoma State's final starting QB decision.